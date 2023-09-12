Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Wine, spirits, non-alcoholic beer sales surging in US

Americans embracing alcohol-free options, sales up 31% from year ago

close
The Duckhorn Portfolio President and CEO Alex Ryan reacts to Gen Z drinking less than millennials on "The Claman Countdown." video

We are seeing higher quality drinking: Ryan

The Duckhorn Portfolio President and CEO Alex Ryan reacts to Gen Z drinking less than millennials on "The Claman Countdown."

The non-alcoholic segment of the adult beverage market in the U.S. is booming, according to fresh data released by Nielsen IQ.

A new report from the analytics firm shows total dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits at off-premise locations like grocery stores have surged 31% over the past year to $510 million, attributing the growth to Americans increasingly prioritizing wellness and moderation in their drinking habits.

drinks on a bar

A new report from Nielsen IQ shows non-alcoholic beverage sales are surging in the U.S. (Education Images / Universal Images Group / File / Getty Images)

Alcohol-free beverage sales consistently surge the most in the first month of the year when many drinkers take a break from imbibing for Dry January, but NIQ analysts said NA drinks "are now a staple during all major drinking holidays, especially the 4th of July and year-end celebrations."

BEYOND DRY JANUARY: THE RISE OF NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN THE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

Notably, an overwhelming majority of consumers who purchase NA products buy alcoholic drinks, too. NIQ's analysis reported that "Over 94% of Non Alcohol buyers are also purchasing alcohol-containing Beer, Wine, and Spirits, meaning these buyers are highly engaged with Beverage Alcohol resulting in providing more value to total Alcohol."

customers sampline NA beer in a store

Matt Place, Northeast sales director for Athletic Brewing Co., pours a sample of non-alcoholic beer at Bow Street Beverage in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 8, 2023. (Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald / Getty Images)

Across all nine regions of the U.S. covered in the study, non-alcoholic adult beverage sales grew double digits in terms of dollar amount spent for the past 12 months, but five states accounted for 30% of the total amount.

The top sales were in California ($85.7 million), followed by Colorado ($19.2 million), Massachusetts ($18 million), Michigan ($15.1 million) and Ohio ($15 million). Sales of NA options rose 37.7% in Michigan and a staggering 44.8% in Ohio.

ULTRA-RIGHT ‘WOKE FREE’ BEER HITTING SHELVES IN THOUSANDS OF STORES, RESTAURANTS ACROSS SOUTHERN STATES

Non-alcoholic beer dominates the sector with 86.1% of market share, followed by NA wine at 11.2%. Alcohol-free spirits only make up 2.7%, but sales are up 94% from a year ago, driven largely by NA vodka, which is up 528.1%.

customers drink at a bar

Americans are increasingly choosing non-alcoholic options when buying adult beverages. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / File / Getty Images)

Consumers aren't just buying NA drinks at off-premise stores, they are also increasingly choosing booze-free options at bars and restaurants. Roughly 1 in 7 on-premise patrons drink non-alcoholic alternatives, rising to 25% of customers under the age of 35. Nearly half of non-alcoholic drinkers consume both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks when at on-premise serving spots.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

NIQ said the top deciding factor consumers gave for purchasing non-alcoholic beverages was that they "like the flavor," and the second most-common answer was, "I want to share in the experience of drinking with others."