Stocks little changed as Pelosi says House will forge ahead with impeachment

Stocks opened higher Thursday despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the U.S. House of Representatives will bring articles of impeachment against President Trump.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," she said. "His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution."

All three of the major averages opened higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up almost 100 points, or 0.3 percent, before wiping out gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.07 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively. On Wednesday, the major indexes all snapped their three-day losing streaks amid trade talk optimism.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27601.2 -48.58 -0.18% SP500 S&P 500 3108.58 -4.18 -0.13% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8552.225319 -14.45 -0.17%

General Motors and South Korea's LG Chem announced Thursday they would invest $2.3 billion in an electric-vehicle battery joint venture in Ohio.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 35.40 -0.02 -0.04%

United Airlines gained after announcing CEO Oscar Munoz will move to the role of executive chairman, ceding his former job to J. Scott Kirby, the carrier's president.

Macy's shares saw little reaction to the news that Hal Lawton, president of its brand business, has resigned to take the reins at the retail farm store Tractor Supply.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 88.22 +0.05 +0.06% M MACY'S INC. 15.17 +0.33 +2.22% TSCO TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 97.36 +1.64 +1.71%

On the earnings front, Tiffany & Co. was little changed after reporting a third-quarter profit of $78 million, down 17 percent from a year ago. Revenue came in at $1.01 billion, little changed from last year.

Dollar General announced better-than-expected results and raised its full-year profit outlook, sending shares higher.

Signet Jewelers reported a smaller-than-expected loss and boosted its annual earnings and revenue guidance.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TIF TIFFANY & CO 133.52 -0.20 -0.15% DG DOLLAR GENERAL 155.42 +1.87 +1.22% SIG SIGNET JEWELERS LTD 18.26 +1.61 +9.67%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up 1.1 percent ahead of OPEC's decision on production. Gold was unchanged at $1,480 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were under modest selling pressure, running the yield on the 10-year note up 3.8 basis points to 1.819 percent.

In Europe on Thursday, France's benchmark CAC 40 added 0.7 percent while Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were little changed.

Japan's leading Nikkei gained 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent.

Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this article.