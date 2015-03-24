Wheat and corn lower, oats and soybeans higher on the CBOT; beef and pork higher on the CME.

Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec delivery fell 5.75 cents to $5.145 a bushel; Dec corn was 3.75 cents lower at 3.675 a bushel; Dec oats rose 3 cents to $3.3875 a bushel; while Jan soybeans gained 8.75 cents to $10.3675 a bushel.

Continue Reading Below

Beef and pork gained on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec live cattle rose 1.45 cents to $1.6680 a pound; Jan feeder cattle was up 1.88 cents to $2.3245 a pound; while Dec lean hogs were 1.12 cents higher at $.8877 a pound.