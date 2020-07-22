What is McKesson?

McKesson Corporation is a major pharmaceutical distributor that offers health care supply chain management, retail pharmacy, oncology, specialty care and health care information technology services.

Continue Reading Below

The Irving, Texas-based business is No. 8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $214 billion in annual revenue.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCK MCKESSON CORPORATION 156.25 +0.27 +0.17%

WHAT IS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP?

McKesson says it is the fourth-largest pharmacy chain with more than 5,000 retail pharmacies that are members of its Health Mart franchise, and that it delivers a third of all pharmaceuticals used in North America.

The company employs more than 78,000 people.

McKesson was founded in 1833 and was based in San Francisco until 2019, when it moved to its current headquarters in the Dallas area.

WHAT IS CVS HEALTH?

Brian Tyler is McKesson’s CEO. He took over last year when the company relocated its headquarters. He spent more than two decades at the company before becoming CEO and worked in a variety of leadership roles there, including chief operating officer and president.

McKesson is one of several drug makers and distributors named in a consolidated federal lawsuit accusing the companies of fueling the opioid crisis for profit. A group of states rejected a proposed $18 billion settlement offer from McKesson and two other companies earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

McKesson said it has developed tools to evaluate high-volume opioid orders and “identify potential bad actors.”

The company recently announced that it had reorganized into four business segments: U.S pharmaceutical, prescription technology solutions, international and medical-surgical solutions. The move was designed to help McKesson respond to “evolving needs” in the industry, the company said at the time.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE