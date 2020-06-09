Expand / Collapse search
WeWork explores shedding communal living business: report

WeLive locations are in Crystal City, near Washington D.C. and also Wall Street

By FOXBusiness
WeWork is deciding whether office-sharing is the main way forward for the company.

The company is looking at ending its communal living business, according to Bloomberg.

WeWork is reportedly holding talks talks about handing over operations of its WeLive location in Crystal City, near Washington D.C.

The company also has a location on Wall Street in New York City.

A WeWork spokeswoman declined to comment to Bloomberg.

The idea of expanding to communal living was guided by co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.

Neumann’s resignation last year came after the company's failed IPO attempt.

That has forced the company to cutback on non-core businesses, eliminate jobs and concentrate on its office-sharing operations.