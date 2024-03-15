WeightWatchers CEO sends internal memo to employees as stock plummets amid Oprah exit

WeightWatchers chief executive Sima Sistani is trying to rally her team as the company's stock continues to take a beating following the announced departure of Oprah Winfrey from the board two weeks ago.

The CEO aimed to reassure employees with an internal memo dated Thursday and obtained by CNBC, where she said the company is in a healthy financial position despite what the headlines might suggest.

WeightWatchers disclosed Winfrey's exit on February 28, sending shares tumbling more than 20%. The stock price has fallen 50% over the past month and is down 74% year to date.

"We do not believe the recent stock moves reflect the strength of our performance, outlook or the near term trade-offs we're making for our future growth," Sistani wrote, adding "we have strong liquidity and are not in a cash crunch."

Analysts have expressed concerns that WeightWatchers faces a threat from popular weight-loss-related medications like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro , as consumers flock to the drugs as an alternative to diet and lifestyle changes alone.

Others have speculated that WeightWatchers shares have been hurt by concerns over its growth and liquidity.

But Sistani pushed back against those concerns, saying the company has no maturities due until 2028 and is executing on a plan for achieving growth in several areas this year.

She vowed that WeightWatchers would "prove the naysayers wrong."

"Turning around and totally transforming a business is not for the faint of heart!" Sistani told employees in her memo.

"As we stay focused on delivering for our members, the stock price will take care of itself," she continued. "The work you are doing matters and is setting us up for long-term success."

