Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Wisconsin
Published

WATCH: Amazon driver escapes death after barreling Amtrak train slices truck in half

The Amazon driver said that he is partially deaf and did not hear the train

close
Dash camera footage from 2021 shows the jaw-dropping moment when an Amazon truck is split in half by a speeding Amtrak train. (TMZ) video

Amtrak train in Wisconsin slices Amazon delivery truck in half in horrific collision

Dash camera footage from 2021 shows the jaw-dropping moment when an Amazon truck is split in half by a speeding Amtrak train. (TMZ)

An Amazon driver escaped with his life-barely-after an Amtrak train sliced his truck in half in a jaw-dropping video.

Dash camera footage of the horrific collision in Nov. 2021 showed Alexander Evans' perspective of the crash in Ixonia, Wisconsin, which is about 40 minutes outside of Milwaukee.

In the footage, Evans is seen glancing both ways before an Amtrak train barrels towards him.

In an instant, the back half of the truck disappears, replaced by a view of an Amtrack passenger train that allegedly barreled along the tracks at 80 miles an hour.

JEFF BEZOS, AMID A BUSY 12 MONTHS, SELLING A BUNCH OF AMAZON STOCK

Alexander Evans

The driver, Alexander Evans, is seen driving the Amazon delivery truck just seconds before the Amtrack train slammed into the vehicle. (TMZ / Fox News)

In the video, the truck's rearview mirror is seen dangling by a thread as Evans looked on in disbelief.

The driver managed to escape the incident without a scratch.

"Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags. I didn't know what to feel, to be honest with you," Evans told WISN 12 News, explaining the incident.

Alexander Evans

Alexander Evans is seen bracing for impact as the Amtrak train's slams into his Amazon truck. (TMZ / Fox News)

He said that prior to the crash, he put his foot on the gas and managed to inch his truck out of the way.

"Literally, it was like one long beep, horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas, kind of like trying. I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him," Evans said.

TESLA RECALLING 1.6 MILLION EVS IN CHINA DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS

Evans previously told the local station that he is deaf in his left ear, and did not hear the train's blaring horn at the time of the collision.

Alexander Evans

Alexander Evans said that he is partially deaf in his left ear and did not hear the train barreling towards him. (TMZ / Fox News)

He also said that there were no flashing lights or crossing signals warning of the impending train.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amtrak and Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.