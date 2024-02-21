WATCH: Amazon driver escapes death after barreling Amtrak train slices truck in half

An Amazon driver escaped with his life-barely-after an Amtrak train sliced his truck in half in a jaw-dropping video.

Dash camera footage of the horrific collision in Nov. 2021 showed Alexander Evans' perspective of the crash in Ixonia, Wisconsin, which is about 40 minutes outside of Milwaukee.

In the footage, Evans is seen glancing both ways before an Amtrak train barrels towards him.

In an instant, the back half of the truck disappears, replaced by a view of an Amtrack passenger train that allegedly barreled along the tracks at 80 miles an hour.

In the video, the truck's rearview mirror is seen dangling by a thread as Evans looked on in disbelief.

The driver managed to escape the incident without a scratch.

"Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags. I didn't know what to feel, to be honest with you," Evans told WISN 12 News, explaining the incident.

He said that prior to the crash, he put his foot on the gas and managed to inch his truck out of the way.

"Literally, it was like one long beep, horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas, kind of like trying. I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him," Evans said.

Evans previously told the local station that he is deaf in his left ear, and did not hear the train's blaring horn at the time of the collision.

He also said that there were no flashing lights or crossing signals warning of the impending train.

Amtrak and Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.