Warren Buffett's Berkshire reports $44B loss as value of investments falls

Shares in Berkshire's holdings such as Apple, American Express and Bank of America all fell, but rebounded in the current quarter

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the value of the company's investments plummeted, in what was a tumultuous quarter for the markets.

Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. That is down from $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, a year ago.

Buffett has long said he believes Berkshire’s operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains and losses, which can vary widely quarter to quarter. 

By that measure, Berkshire’s earnings were up significantly to $9.28 billion, or $6,312.49 per Class A share from last year’s $6.69 billion, or $4,399.92 per Class A share.

Warren Buffett interviewed by FBN

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (FBN)

Analysts covering Berkshire expected the company to report operating earnings per Class A share of $4,741.64.

Berkshire said its revenue grew more than 10% to $76.2 billion in the quarter as many of its businesses increased prices.

Berkshire's many companies still performed well, suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.

It was a rough quarter for shares of three of Berkshire's biggest investments — Apple, American Express and Bank of America.

They all fell significantly during the second quarter, but rebounded during the third quarter, boosting the value of Berkshire’s portfolio since the end of the quarter.

BNSF Railroad is among Berkshire's holdings

A BNSF freight train with 76 container cars and FedEx freight trailers travels from Seattle to points east. ( (Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Besides investments, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright. Berkshire said operating profits were up at all of its major units, including its insurance companies, major utilities and BNSF railroad. 

Berkshire did report a $487 million pretax underwriting loss at Geico, which reported bigger auto claims losses because of the soaring value of vehicles and ongoing shortages of car parts.

GEICO logo is seen on a smartphone

In this photo illustration, the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) logo seen displayed on a smartphone.  (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Berkshire is often seen as a microcosm of the broader economy because its collection of manufacturing, retail, insurance, utility and service businesses touches so many different industries, and Berkshire’s profits tend to follow whatever the economy is doing. 

Berkshire said it was sitting on $105.4 billion cash at the end of the quarter, which was little changed from the $106 billion it reported at the end of the first quarter. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.