Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes Citigroup stake
Other new stakes include Ally Financial, Paramount Global, Markel, Celanese Corp. and McKesson Corp.
Citigroup shares climbed over 8% during Monday's trading session after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the bank.
According to a new 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire added more than 55 million Citigroup shares worth approximately $2.95 billion.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|C
|CITIGROUP INC.
|47.46
|-0.18
|-0.38%
The move comes as Citigroup stock is down nearly 20% year to date. The company is currently undergoing a transformation led by its new CEO Jane Fraser.
During the first quarter of 2022, Citigroup reported net income of $4.3 billion, or $2.02 per share, on revenue of 19.2 billion. For the full year, the company is currently forecasting low single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit expense growth, both excluding divestiture-related impacts.
In addition to Citigroup, Berkshire has built new stakes in Ally Financial, Paramount Global, insurer Markel, chemical maker Celanese Corp. and pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ALLY
|ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
|38.73
|-0.85
|-2.15%
|PARA
|PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
|31.81
|+3.79
|+13.53%
|CE
|CELANESE CORP.
|156.36
|+11.50
|+7.94%
|MKL
|MARKEL
|1,325.11
|-0.34
|-0.03%
|MCK
|MCKESSON CORP.
|327.83
|+3.59
|+1.11%
The company also increased its holdings and Chevron and Activision Blizzard, trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications and exited its positions in Wells Fargo, AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|173.01
|+5.14
|+3.06%
|ATVI
|ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.
|78.00
|+0.26
|+0.33%
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|49.04
|+0.86
|+1.78%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & CO.
|42.21
|-0.43
|-1.01%
|ABBV
|ABBVIE INC.
|155.47
|+1.97
|+1.28%
|BMY
|BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO.
|76.91
|+1.11
|+1.46%
Outside its investments, Berkshire owns more than 90 businesses across the insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services sectors.