Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ups stake in Occidental Petroleum, again

Oracle of Omaha has regulatory approval to purchase 50% of Occidential

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum this week, taking on another 3.9 million units of the company’s stock at an average price of roughly $63 per share.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway has upped its holdings from 25.1% to 25.8% of the oil producer

Shares of the energy company drifted lower on Thursday.

Occidental Petroleum

Berkshire’s latest purchase brings its total to 228 million shares worth $14.5 billion. Buffett’s Hathaway made its last purchase of Occidental in June, when it raised its stake to 224.1 million shares at just over $57 per share. 

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SHEDS OVER 5 MILLION SHARES FROM HP INC STAKE

OXY

Signage is displayed outside of Occidental Petroleum Corp. headquarters in Carlsbad, New Mexico, on Sept. 11, 2020. (Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

While Berkshire Hathaway has regulatory approval to acquire as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum, Buffett said at the company’s annual meeting this summer that he is not seeking to control the Texas-based energy company.

Berkshire Hathaway

CHEVRON TO ACQUIRE HESS IN $53 BILLION DEAL

A LOOK AT PAST OIL SHOCKS, ISRAEL'S WAR AND IRAN AS WILD CARD

In addition to Occidental Petroleum, Berkshire holds equity in a variety of companies, including longtime holdings American Express, Coca-Cola and Chevron and more recently homebuilders D.R. Horton and Lennar. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 143.34 -0.18 -0.13%
KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 55.78 -0.34 -0.61%
CVX CHEVRON CORP. 145.14 -9.59 -6.20%
DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 101.65 +0.99 +0.98%
LEN LENNAR CORP. 103.89 -0.04 -0.04%

