Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ups stake in Occidental Petroleum, again

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum this week, taking on another 3.9 million units of the company’s stock at an average price of roughly $63 per share.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway has upped its holdings from 25.1% to 25.8% of the oil producer.

Shares of the energy company drifted lower on Thursday.

Berkshire’s latest purchase brings its total to 228 million shares worth $14.5 billion. Buffett’s Hathaway made its last purchase of Occidental in June, when it raised its stake to 224.1 million shares at just over $57 per share.

While Berkshire Hathaway has regulatory approval to acquire as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum, Buffett said at the company’s annual meeting this summer that he is not seeking to control the Texas-based energy company.

In addition to Occidental Petroleum, Berkshire holds equity in a variety of companies, including longtime holdings American Express, Coca-Cola and Chevron and more recently homebuilders D.R. Horton and Lennar.

