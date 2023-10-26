Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ups stake in Occidental Petroleum, again
Oracle of Omaha has regulatory approval to purchase 50% of Occidential
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum this week, taking on another 3.9 million units of the company’s stock at an average price of roughly $63 per share.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway has upped its holdings from 25.1% to 25.8% of the oil producer.
Shares of the energy company drifted lower on Thursday.
Berkshire’s latest purchase brings its total to 228 million shares worth $14.5 billion. Buffett’s Hathaway made its last purchase of Occidental in June, when it raised its stake to 224.1 million shares at just over $57 per share.
While Berkshire Hathaway has regulatory approval to acquire as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum, Buffett said at the company’s annual meeting this summer that he is not seeking to control the Texas-based energy company.
In addition to Occidental Petroleum, Berkshire holds equity in a variety of companies, including longtime holdings American Express, Coca-Cola and Chevron and more recently homebuilders D.R. Horton and Lennar.
