Walmart wins, Starbucks boots CEO and Trump and Harris duel on economy

Stocks wrap up the best week of 2024 on inflation, Federal Reserve outlook

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump spar on the economy

Elon Musk and former President Trump powwow

Walmart lures savvy savers, stock hits all-time high

Starbucks boots CEO, hires another fast-food top exec

Corporate layoffs rising

WINNING WEEK: U.S. stocks wrapped up the best week of the year more on the markets. A key report on consumer inflation helped ease investor nerves…continue reading here. Both set the stage for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will speak next Thursday…more economic news here.

LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

VIDEO: How not to miss the stock market's next leg up.

THE ETF REPORT: NEED-TO-KNOW INSIGHTS

THE ECONOMY: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump are focusing on the U.S. economy as they hit the campaign trail. Harris says she'll give free money to first-time homebuyers…continue reading here. While Trump notes that unaffordable housing is a product of President Biden…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Bill Pulte pokes holes in Vice President Harris' housing plan.

ELON MUSK IMPACT: The Tesla CEO hosted former President Trump for an interview that spanned many issues, including a dig at the UAW…continue reading here. And the missteps of canceling the Keystone Pipeline…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Understanding Trump's tax cuts.

WALMART WINNING: The nation's biggest retailer said shoppers of all incomes are searching for values after it reported strong quarterly results… continue reading here. Meanwhile, Walmart shares hit a fresh record high…check here.

VIDEO: Walmart's CFO on why business is booming.

YOU'RE FIRED, YOU'RE HIRED: Starbucks let go its CEO, who held the role for just about year, and hired a new leader from Chipotle…continue reading here. Investors liked the move, sending Starbuck's shares soaring…check here.

RISING JOB CUTS: Cisco and MasterCard joined the many corporations cutting workers…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Small businesses need to be strong to help overall jobs market.

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.