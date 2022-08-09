Walmart may break into streaming market in potential deal with Disney, Paramount, and Comcast

Walmart may break into the streaming market in a deal with Disney, Paramount, or Comcast, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Walmart has held high-level talks with the three companies in recent days, and it is considering a streaming asset for its membership program, according to NYT. The Walmart+ membership currently features free shipping on orders, discounts on fuel and a six-month Spotify membership, all for $12.95 per month.

News of the potential move comes less than a week after Walmart announced a corporate layoff due to low profit forecasts.

"We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement last week.

"At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community," the spokesperson added.

The layoffs are expected to affect some 200 corporate employees.

Walmart lowered is Q2 and full-year profit forecasts in late July. The company blamed the slump on inflation and high gas prices, which it said forced shoppers to spend their cash on necessities.

