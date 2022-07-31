Ohio man ditches teaching job in favor of higher pay at Walmart: 'Not using my degree'

A 28-year-old Ohio man is leaving his teaching job in favor of higher pay as a Walmart manager, he announced in a now-viral video.

Seth Goshorn has worked as a reading tutor and second-grade teacher for six years, according to a video he posted on TikTok earlier in July. Goshorn says the chief reason for his move is the pay, which is far higher than his teaching gig despite not needing a degree.

"Think about how good our teachers can be if they could focus on just teaching, and not have to work a second job on the weekends," Goshorn told Good Morning America on Thursday.

"They didn't choose to have to work a second job that comes along with it, and that's the thing that I would have loved to see go away," he added.

WALMART CUTS APPAREL PRICES, SAYS INFLATION FORCING CUSTOMERS TO SPEND ON FOOD, GAS

"I absolutely don't want this to be that I'm just trying to discourage anybody from becoming a teacher," he continued. "That's not the case. I just want my teacher friends to be paid as they should be."

WALMART CUTS Q2, FULL-YEAR PROFIT FORECASTS, CITING INFLATION SHARES FALL

Goshorn's original TikTok post was just six-seconds long, showing him holding up his new Walmart manager's vest. He added the caption: "Leaving teaching after 6 years to be a manager at Walmart and making more not using my degree."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Goshorn will work as a stocking 2 coach at Walmart and will help to ensure delivery trucks are unloaded. He says he will make $55,000 per year before bonuses at the new job, compared to $43,000 for his teaching job.

Goshorn did not clarify what degree he had obtained to enter his previous teaching jobs.