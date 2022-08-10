Walmart, Home Depot earnings, retail sales, existing home sales top week ahead
Other earnings on docket include ZipRecruiter, Krispy Kreme, Lowe's, Target, TJX Companies, Kohl's
The retail sector will be a major focus this week with investors digesting July's sales data on Wednesday and corporate earnings throughout the week from major players, including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, TJX Companies and Kohl's.
Investors will also get fresh updates from the Conference Board's index of economic leading indictors and existing home sales.
U.S. stocks staged a strong rally Friday with all three of the major averages posting gains of 1%+ as investors cheered a modest pullback in consumer and producer prices, while speculating the Federal Reserve may ease the size of future rate hikes.
The Nasdaq Composite began a fresh bull market, rising 3% for the week, the highest close since April. Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P reached the best levels since May, rising 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively.
FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: PELOTON CUTTING 700+ JOBS, MARKETS HEAD FOR WINNING WEEK
Monday 8/15
Kicking off the week for earnings will be Weber before the market opens and Tencent Music Entertainment and ZipRecruiter after the bell.
As for economic data, investors will be watching the National Association of Homebuilders' housing market index and the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing index. Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will also deliver opening remarks before the central bank's 2022 Summer Workshop on Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance.
Monday also marks the deadline of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy to answer questions about energy reporting requirements in cryptomining.
Tuesday 8/16
Home Depot and Walmart will take the spotlight for earnings before the market opens on Tuesday.
On the economic data front, investors will digest building permits, housing starts and industrial production.
Wednesday 8/17
Earnings will ramp up on Wednesday with Analog Devices, Krispy Kreme, Lowe’s, Performance Food Group, Target and TJX Companies before the market opens and Bath & Body Works, Cisco Systems and Keysight Technologies after the bell.
Economic data on the docket for Wednesday will include retail sales, business inventories, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.
Thursday 8/18
Retail will dominate earnings on Thursday with BJ’s Wholesale Club, Estée Lauder, Kohl’s and Tapestry all set to deliver quarterly results. After the bell, investors will hear from Applied Materials and Ross Stores.
Economic data for the week will conclude on Thursday with existing home sales, the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators, the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index, and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.
Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashakari will also participate in a Q&A session at Young Presidents Organization's Gold Twin Cities Chapter luncheon.
Friday 8/19
Wrapping up the week will be earnings from Buckle, Deere & Co. and Foot Locker before the market opens.
Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin will also participate in a panel entitled "Riding the Wave: Maryland's Economic Forecast in Stormy Seas" before the Maryland Association of Counties 2022 Summer Conference.