STOCK MARKET NEWS: futures rise, oil gains, gasoline slides

Stock futures point to winning week

U.S. equity futures were higher heading into the final trading session of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.6% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

Oil looks to finish the week with gains. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%, recouping about half of last week's loss.

Brent crude futures traded around $99.00 a barrel and was headed for a gain of more than 4% for the week, recouping part of last week's 14% tumble.

Prices of imported goods for July likely fell 1% month-over-month, compared with a 0.2% increase in June and further evidence that inflation may have peaked. For comparison, March’s 2.9% surge marked the biggest increase in 11 years.

Meantime export prices are expected to fall 1.1% in July. That compares with a rise of 0.7% the prior month.

The University of Michigan releases its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August. It’s expected to rise a point to 52.5, the second straight monthly increase, after tumbling to an all-time low of 50.0 in June when record-high gasoline prices drove inflation fears.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.6%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.5% and China's the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2%.

Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower at 4,207.27 Thursday but was still on pace for a fourth consecutive weekly gain. The Nasdaq gave up 0.6% to 12,779.91, and the Dow rose 0.1% to 33,336.67.