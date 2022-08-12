STOCK MARKET NEWS: futures rise, oil gains, gasoline slides
Futures are on the rise as stocks head for a winning week. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were higher heading into the final trading session of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.6% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.
Oil looks to finish the week with gains. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%, recouping about half of last week's loss.
Brent crude futures traded around $99.00 a barrel and was headed for a gain of more than 4% for the week, recouping part of last week's 14% tumble.
Prices of imported goods for July likely fell 1% month-over-month, compared with a 0.2% increase in June and further evidence that inflation may have peaked. For comparison, March’s 2.9% surge marked the biggest increase in 11 years.
Meantime export prices are expected to fall 1.1% in July. That compares with a rise of 0.7% the prior month.
The University of Michigan releases its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August. It’s expected to rise a point to 52.5, the second straight monthly increase, after tumbling to an all-time low of 50.0 in June when record-high gasoline prices drove inflation fears.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.6%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.5% and China's the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2%.
Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower at 4,207.27 Thursday but was still on pace for a fourth consecutive weekly gain. The Nasdaq gave up 0.6% to 12,779.91, and the Dow rose 0.1% to 33,336.67.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Friday to $3.978, according to AAA. The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March on Thursday, when the price fell to $3.99.
Gas has been declining since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel slipped as well to $5.06 from $5.077.
Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday amid uncertainty on the demand outlook based on contrasting views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), but benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased.
On Thursday, OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 by 260,000 barrels per day (bpd). It now expects demand to rise by 3.1 million bpd this year.
Bitcoin was trading at around $24,000, after gaining in six of the last seven sessions. Bitcoin has been trading 5% higher over the past week. For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained more than 1%. For the year, bitcoin is down more than 47%.
Ethereum was trading around $1,800 after gaining 16% in the past week. Dogecoin was trading at 7 cents. For the week it added 5%.
