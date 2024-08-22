Walmart and Burger King partnering for exclusive deals
Walmart+ memberships have $12.95-per-month or $98-per-year price tag
Walmart is rolling out Burger King deals as a new perk for its Walmart+ paid membership.
The new dining benefit, available through a partnership between Walmart and Restaurant Brands-owned Burger King, became included in the Walmart+ membership starting Thursday.
Under the deal, Walmart+ members can get a 25% discount off the price of any Burger King digital order each day, the retail giant said in a press release.
Next month, Burger King will offer Walmart+ members a Whopper sandwich once every three months as a freebie accompanying any digital purchase, according to Walmart.
The retail giant said the 25% discount and free Whopper will be available from participating U.S. restaurants. Burger King has over 19,400 restaurants across the world.
To cash in on the dining benefit, Walmart+ members "will need to link their membership with their existing Burger King Royal Perks account" or make one if they don’t already belong to the fast-food chain’s loyalty program, per Walmart.
Burger King’s rewards program is free to join. Meanwhile, a Walmart+ membership comes at a price of $12.95-per-month or $98-per-year.
Walmart said the dining benefit was the "latest move by Walmart+ to give its members even more value" after teaming up with Expedia for a travel perk and Paramount Global for Paramount+, among others.
The Burger King perk was "designed to save members time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles where grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking may not always be feasible," according to the retail giant.
Walmart+ has competition from Amazon Prime, the paid membership that e-commerce giant Amazon has offered for nearly two decades.