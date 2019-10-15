Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Walmart will now put your groceries away in these cities

By Fox Business
Strategic Resource Group’s Burt Flickinger discusses retail's future as industry leaders innovate.video

Is Walmart’s in-home grocery delivery a viable model?

Walmart is launching its new service to make in-home deliveries when you're away, the retail giant announced Tuesday.

The world's largest private employer said the new program has become a reality for the following cities: Pittsburgh, Vero Beach, Florida, and Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas. The company is relying on "smart technology" to ensure its associates enter a customer's home, make the delivery and exit without incident.

"At the time of delivery, associates will use smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to access the customer’s home – allowing customers to control access into their homes and giving them the ability to watch the deliveries remotely," Walmart said in a press release. "With InHome Delivery, we’re putting more well-deserved time in the hands of our customers." 

The company notes that the first month of the service is free and that customers can cancel or pause it at any time.

