Economy

Wall Street's favorite recession indicator is flashing red

Yield curve inverts, reflecting 'fears of Fed policy error and an impending recession'

NatWest Markets head of US Michelle Girard, SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari and T3 Trading CSO Scott Redler discuss what's causing the multi-asset market sell-off on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Economy may have to slip into recession to conquer inflation: Economist

NatWest Markets head of US Michelle Girard, SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari and T3 Trading CSO Scott Redler discuss what's causing the multi-asset market sell-off on 'The Claman Countdown.'

A closely watched recession predictor in the bond market just flashed red, spurring fresh concern that the U.S. economy is on track for a downturn this year as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation.

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields inverted this week for the first time since April on fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to tackling the hottest inflation in four decades could lead to a sustained slowdown in growth. The phenomenon – which is rare – has been a historically accurate predictor of recessions. 

Yields on the 2-year Treasury note climbed as high as 3.431% during morning trading on Tuesday, rising above those on 30-year bonds, which fell to about 3.277%. The movement reflects "fears of a Fed policy error and an impending recession," according to Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

Federal Reserve

A man wearing a mask walks past the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 29, 2020.  ((Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Yield curve inversions are viewed as a good recession predictor because it suggests that investors believe – with the interest rate on long-term bonds lower than the rate on short-term bonds – economic growth is slowing. Every recession in the past 60 years was preceded by an inverted yield curve, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.  

There are growing fears on Wall Street that the U.S. central bank will trigger a downturn as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace in two decades following a scorching-hot Labor Department report released last week that showed the consumer price index rose 8.6% in May from a year ago, faster than expected. It marks the fastest pace of inflation since December 1981. 

Wall Street stocks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The dismal inflation report unnerved investors and prompted traders to revise their expectations for Fed rate hikes this year. Wall Street banks Barclays and Jeffries are now forecasting a 75-basis point hike – the first since 1994 – at the conclusion of the Fed's policy-setting meeting on Wednesday. A majority of traders – about 96% – have also penciled in a mega-sized rate increase this month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, which tracks trading. 

 "The U.S. central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June," the Barclays strategists wrote in a note Friday. "We realize it is a close call and that it could play out in either June or July. But we are changing our forecast to call for a 75-basis point hike on June 15."