Mergers and Acquisitions

Vista Outdoor wins Remington Ammunition

Remington in July filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Vista Outdoor Inc said on Monday it would buy some parts of U.S. gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co Inc’s ammunition and accessories businesses for about $81 million.

REMINGTON ARMS DECLARES BANKRUPTCY DESPITE SURGING GUN DEMAND

VSTOVISTA OUTDOOR19.14+0.19+1.00%

Remington in July filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years as the U.S. gunmaker faced financial troubles partly because some retailers placed restrictions on gun sales after school shootings in the United States.

