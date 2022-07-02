Virgin Orbit rocket launches 7 US defense satellites

A Virgin Orbit rocket completed a mission for the U.S. Defense Department on Friday night launching a series of satellites.

The satellites were launched from a special Boeing 747 flying off the Southern California coast.

The modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the Mojave Desert and released the rocket over the Pacific Ocean.

It was a mission arranged by the U.S. Space Force for a Defense Department test program.

The seven satellites will conduct various experiments.

Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 by British billionaire Richard Branson. It is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and currently conducts launches from the Mojave airport but is planning international missions.

It was Virgin Orbit's fourth commercial launch and first night launch.

The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but a propellant temperature issue caused the postponement.

The mission was named "Straight Up" after the Paula Abdul hit which was released through Virgin Records in 1988.

The company plans to launch two satellites on a mission from Cornwall, England later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.