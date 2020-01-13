Varney: Trump giving Iranians their ‘best opportunity’ to return to freedom

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” discusses why the mullahs in Iran should be worried about a revolt in their country.

The mullahs instructed Iranians to stomp on the colors of the U.S. and Iraqi flags, Varney said — their way of keeping the people in line.

But revolt broke out when Iranians decided to walk around the colors, to not step on them, he said.

“The mullahs should be worried about that,” Varney said, “When they hear the chants ‘death to Khomeini’ instead of ‘death to America,’ they know they’re in trouble.”

Varney said the revolution has broken out of Tehran and “spread to other cities” in reaction to the deliberate takedown of the Ukrainian jetliner. It’s also a revolt against “economic collapse and endless war,” he said.

President Trump also had his hand in sparking fire under the Iranian revolution, Varney said.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: “…my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.” Varney said he also warned the mullahs to abstain from shooting protestors and threatening the U.S.

“Serious stuff,” Varney said. “Iran's Islamic revolution is 40 years old and has never been challenged like this before.”

Varney said not even during the Obama administration was there support offered to protestors. Instead, he said, billions were put into Iran’s treasury.

“It is President Trump who has pushed the Iranians into a box,” he said. “He holds to a hard line and it’s turned the Iran situation upside down.” - Stuart Varney

It’s been two weeks since Soleimani was killed. Since then, Varney said, Iranians are revolting against their own leaders, instead of continuing the organization to attack Americans and threatening Middle Eastern regimes.

“No other recent president has been able to do this,” he said. “Iran has been ruined by the Islamic revolution. It is President Trump who is giving the Iranian people their best opportunity for a return to freedom and peace."