Varney: Democrats ‘can’t handle’ Trump’s action, resilience in taking out Soleimani

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” questions why so many Democrats are upset with taking out American “enemy” and “brutal terrorist" Qassem Soleimani.

“It’s Trump derangement syndrome, isn't it?” he said. “They are contemptuous of everything this president does. Even the killing of an enemy who was about to strike.”

Varney said media coverage over the weekend gave off the impression that the president had just started World War III.

“Yet again, the Democrats are being led by their far-left activist base,” he said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Varney said, called President Trump a “monster” and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) accused Trump of “threatening to commit war crimes.”

“Senator Elizabeth Warren also used the expression ‘war crimes,’” he said. “Joe Biden said the president is 'irrational' because he took down a terrorist who had killed or maimed thousands of our fellow citizens.”

But Varney questioned if Middle America is even outraged itself. He said he doesn’t think so.

“Trump derangement syndrome is alive and well in the salons of New York City and the beach at Malibu, but I doubt that the voters of fly-over country feel the same way,” he said.

Even though Democrats continue to bash Trump’s decision to strike, there have been analyses that challenge their stance, Varney said.

For example, Al Gore’s running mate, Joe Lieberman, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the decision was “bold and should be supported by Democrats.”

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman said, “one day they may name a street after President Trump in Tehran” and that Trump took out the “dumbest man in Iran and the most overrated strategist in the Middle East.”

Varney said what we’ve been seeing is a “hardline” president who acted and refuses to back down.

“And that’s something the Trump haters just can't handle,” he said. “But come November, we'll all get the chance to pass judgment.”

