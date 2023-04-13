Vanguard narrows ETF gap with BlackRock

The Vanguard Group pulled in a net $25.7 billion into its exchange-traded funds (ETF) over the first quarter to best its biggest competitor Blackrock in totals since Jan. 1, etf.com reported.

The inflows were powered by $19.1 billion of investments into equity products.

Data compiled by etf.com showed Vanguard’s fixed-income ETFs pulled in $6.6 billion during the quarter. The top asset-gathering fund was the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which brought in $4.5 billion over the same time.

Meanwhile, BlackRock’s iShares unit lost $500 million, Vanguard said. Despite the loss in revenue, iShares remains the largest ETF issuer with $2.3 trillion in assets across 384 U.S.-listed products.

Vanguard holds $2 trillion in assets across 82 of its U.S.-domiciled funds.

In the first quarter of 2023, U.S.-listed ETFs fell 18% to $76.9 billion after reaching $91.1 billion over the first quarter of 2022.