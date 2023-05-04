Vacation rental software company launches ChatGPT-powered AI tool to increase bookings

A vacation rental software company has launched a new ChatGPT-powered AI tool to help manage listings.

Using the new tools, property managers and channel manager clients using Hostaway’s software can use the new tool to manage their listings and increase bookings.

Per Skift, a travel industry news website, the AI tool will match the tone and style of each operator to ensure branding is consistent.

"AI is going to transform the experience of property managers as well as guests and this is just the first of many enhancements we expect to make," Hostaway co-founder and chief operating officer Saber Kordestanchi said in a statement.

Used by Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com, Hostaway provides digital tools for property managers to automate and simply marketing, sales, communication, operations, reporting, and accounting, according to its website.

The November launch of ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by Silicon Valley-based OpenAI, has accelerated the adoption of AI capabilities into everything from construction, to education, and law enforcement.

A recent survey conducted by WordFinder found nearly one in four Americans reported using ChatGPT for work in the four months since its release to the public.

