Stocks open slightly higher, bond yields fall, after holiday weekend

Stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as traders returned from U.S. and U.K. holidays on Monday, but U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors anticipate slowing global economic growth given the trade war with China.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to 2.30 percent their lowest levels since October 2017 after President Donald Trump on Monday said during a visit to Japan that the U.S. was "not ready" to reach a trade deal with China. U.S. tariffs on goods from China “could go up very, very substantially, very easily,” Trump added.

Both the U.S. and China raised tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other’s goods earlier this month and the rising tensions have pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index down more than 4 percent so far in in May.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25710.72 +125.03 +0.49% SP500 S&P 500 2837.72 +11.66 +0.41% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7686.224759 +49.22 +0.64%

In deal news, Fiat Chrysler on Monday proposed a merger with France's Renault to create the world's third-biggest automaker worth $40 billion. The merged group could combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles, as reported by the Associated Press.

The merged company would reshape the global industry and would produce some 8.7 million vehicles a year, leapfrogging General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.

Shares of both companies jumped on the news of the offer, which would see each side's shareholders split ownership in the new manufacturer.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 13.92 +1.07 +8.33%

In economic news, U.S. home prices rose at the slowest annual pace since August 2012 in the year ended March, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index published Tuesday.

European stocks were mixed after EU parliamentary elections over the weekend. France's CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent in early trading to 5,316.90, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.3 percent to 12,038.53. Britain's FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent to 7,282.23.

In Asia, markets clocked small gains across the board; Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.4 percent to finish at 21,260.14, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 6,484.80. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2 percent to 2,048.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 percent to 27,390.81, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 27,390.81.

In commodities markets, crude oil prices edged up while gold slipped as the U.S. dollar firmed against major currencies.

