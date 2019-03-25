Search

US, global shares trade mixed following retreat on Wall Street

Global economic slowdown a concern for US growth outlook?

Independent Advisor Alliance CIO Chris Zaccarelli on the state of the economy, U.S. trade talks with China and the outlook for stocks.

U.S. stocks and shares in Europe and Asia on Monday traded mixed after Wall Street ended last week with a broad retreat.

Monday's weak performances came amid a lull in news on the tariff war between the Beijing and Washington. China-U.S. trade talks are due to resume Thursday in Beijing.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES25388.9-113.42-0.44%
SP500S&P 5002790.38-10.33-0.37%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7598.359934-44.31-0.58%

Apple shares rose ahead of today's event where the company is expected to launch its video streaming service.

Boeing rose after the planemaker said it will brief pilots and regulators this week on software and training updates for its 737 MAX aircraft.

Viacom rose after the company and AT&T renewed their contract to continue carriage of Viacom's services.

AAPLAPPLE INC.188.51-2.54-1.33%
BABOEING COMPANY365.80+3.63+1.00%
VIAVIACOM INC.32.56+1.71+5.54%

In Europe, London’s FTSE lost 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 0.2 percent and France’s CAC declined 0.3 percent.

The declines started in Asia, where China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 2 percent,  The Hang Seng in Hong Kong also lost 2 percent and Japan's Nikkei skidded 3 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.