Patriots star Rob Gronkowski to retire

Just months after coming off a Super Bowl victory, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. [Robert] Kraft and Coach [Bill] Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. “My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field.”

Gronkowski, 29, caught 47 passes for 682 yards and scored three touchdowns during the 2018 regular season. He missed 29 regular season games during his career with the Patriots.