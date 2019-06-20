S&P 500 hits new intraday high in Fed-fueled rally

Global stocks are rising on Thursday and the S&P 500 set a new intra-day high at the open, as the U.S. joined a number of central banks in signaling a new round of monetary stimulus could be on the way.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but its policy statement signaled that a cut in interest rates might come as soon as July,

The S&P 500 is firmly on track for a new high. The benchmark index needs to close up more than 19.37 points for a record finish. A gain of more than 27.67 points would be a new intraday all-time high.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26739.57 +235.57 +0.89% SP500 S&P 500 2955.3 +28.84 +0.99% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8081.224389 +93.90 +1.18%

Oil prices jumped by 3 percent on Thursday after reports that an Iranian missile shot down a U.S. spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about the possibility of an impending military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

The price of crude also rose thanks to a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Top Chinese and U.S. officials will resume trade talks in accordance with the wishes of their leaders, but China hopes the United States will create the necessary conditions for dialog, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 199.87 +2.00 +1.01% BA BOEING COMPANY 371.80 +3.24 +0.88% ORCL ORACLE CORPORATION 57.18 +4.50 +8.54% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 47.94 -4.90 -9.27%

Shares of Apple rose after Evercore ISI raised its price target on the iPhone maker.

Boeing gained after the planemaker said it is in talks with other airlines for sales of its 737 Max after receiving a letter of intent for 200 of the grounded planes from British Airways owner IAG.

Oracle jumped after the business software maker forecast current-quarter profit above estimates as it benefited from demand for its on-premise IT, cloud services and license support businesses.

Cruise operator Carnival Corp slid after cutting its profit forecast for the year on the Trump administration's sudden ban on cruises to Cuba and expected lower ticket prices in the coming months.

In Asian markets on Thursday, China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.6 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX was up 0.9 percent and France's CAC was higher by 0.8 percent.