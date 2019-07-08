Search

US stocks start week lower as rate cut hopes fade

U.S. stocks traded lower on Monday to start the week following last week's better-than-expected jobs report.

The strong report dimmed optimism that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon.

Stocks slipped on Friday, although gained for the week, including setting new highs on Wednesday before the July 4th holiday.

Boeing shares declined after Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with a provisional $5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26779.98-142.14-0.53%
SP500S&P 5002974.26-16.15-0.54%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8090.982838-70.81-0.87%
BABOEING COMPANY351.15-4.71-1.32%

In Asia on Monday,  China's Shanghai dropped 2.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.9 percent.

In Europe,  London's FTSE was down less than 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX was lower by 0.4 percent and France's CAC also slipped 0.3 percent.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, well off the worst levels of the session, after the better than expected monthly non-farm jobs report for June.