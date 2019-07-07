Search

Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs, exit equities sales by 2022

Dark clouds cover the sky over the headquarter of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The supervisory board of the bank meets on Sunday to decide about further strategies. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Deutsche Bank announced Sunday it will exit its equities sales and trading business and cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 as part of a major strategic transformation and restructuring plan.

The German bank said it will implement a cost reduction program to reduce costs to 17 billion euros in 2022, targeting a cost income ratio of 70 percent in that year, and expects the move to cost the company 7.4 billion euros.

The company also said it would keep a focused equity capital markets operation and plans to resize its fixed income operations – its rates business in particular – and will reduce its risk-weighted assets related to those businesses by about 40 percent.