Search

US stocks up on strong corporate quarterly reports

StocksFOXBusiness

Jumia Co-CEO Sacha Poignonnec tells FOX Business’ Gerri Willis that investors see the potential of the ecommerce startup’s business model and business in the continent of Africa.video

Jumia makes history at the New York Stock Exchange

Jumia Co-CEO Sacha Poignonnec tells FOX Business’ Gerri Willis that investors see the potential of the ecommerce startup’s business model and business in the continent of Africa.

Stocks rose Tuesday on stronger-than-expected quarterly results from UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, boosting investor sentiment and lifting the three main equity indexes to 2019 highs .

Continue Reading Below

Also, Federal Reserve officials signaled confidence in the U.S. economy.

UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson beat earnings and revenue targets. Johnson & Johnson also raised its operational earnings and sales guidance for the year. The two stocks boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

Fed officials indicated on Monday they could be willing to leave interest rates steady till later this year and and sounded an optimistic note on the nation's economy.

Wall Street will be watching to see if the Dow closes above its record high, 26,828.39, which it set on Oct.  3, 2018.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26441.51+56.74+0.21%
SP500S&P 5002911.49+5.91+0.20%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8008.122533+32.11+0.40%

The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.39 percent, the Hang Seng added 1.07 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.24 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.63 percent, France's CAC 40 increased 0.29 percent and Germany's DAX rose 0.72 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.