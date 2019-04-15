US stocks mixed as bank earnings roll in

U.S. stocks were mixed in a tight range on Monday as Wall Street investors focused on big bank earnings.

Enthusiasm was running high after better-than-expected numbers from JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, which reported on Friday.

Goldman Sachs first-quarter revenue fell 12.6 percent to $8.8 billion, slightly less than analysts expected. Meanwhile, profits declined 20 percent to $2.2 billion, or $5.71 per share, higher than Wall Street predictions. Bolstered by record net interest income, earnings in its investing and lending division was $835 million.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped more than 2 percent in an indication of investor optimism about stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26376.07 -36.23 -0.14% SP500 S&P 500 2905.8 -1.61 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7988.322634 +4.16 +0.05%

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was close to its record high of 26,828.39, which it reached Oct. 3, 2018. The broader S&P 500 was also near its record high of 2,930.75.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 202.00 -5.84 -2.81% C CITIGROUP INC. 66.83 -0.59 -0.88% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 109.46 -1.75 -1.57%

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed down 0.34 percent, the Hang Seng fell 0.33 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.37 percent.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was up fractionally, France's CAC 40 added 0.09 percent and Germany DAX added 0.21 percent.