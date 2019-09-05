Global stock rally rolls on as negotiators set trade talks

A rally in U.S. stocks is set to continue following news that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators have set another round of talks for next month.

Dow Industrial and S&P 500 futures are each up 1 percent, while Nasdaq futures are pointing to a gain of 1.3 percent.

Asian markets also opened higher. China's Shanghai Composite rose 1.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.3 percent.

Easing of tensions in Hong Kong also boosted markets as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew an extradition bill that had led to months of violent protests.

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday, following Tuesday's selling. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 1.3 percent.

The economic agenda includes reports on jobless claims and private sector hiring ahead of Friday's release of the August employment report. It is estimated that non-farm payrolls increased by 158,000 last month.