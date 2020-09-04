Stocks overpower Big Tech selloff as unemployment shrinks

U.S. equity markets clawed higher Friday, overpowering a selloff in Big Tech amid signs of continuing, if slower, labor market growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198 points, or 0.7%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 added 0.53% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.48%. The major averages lost between 2.78% and 4.96% on Thursday, suffering their steepest single-day declines since June.

Looking at the economy, U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 1.371 million workers in August, pushing the unemployment rate down to 8.4% from 10.2%, according to the Labor Department. Wall Street economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 1.4 million and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.

Looking at stocks, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp, -- the four companies with a greater than $1 trillion market capitalization -- traded mixed after Thursday’s bruising selloff.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. shares flirted with bear market territory, down at least 20% from their peak on Aug. 31., the first day of trading at the split-adjusted price. Shares would be in a bear market at $398.66 or lower.

Elsewhere, Malaysia dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group after the firm last month agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement amid allegations it aided in the theft of billions of dollars from the government’s 1MDB investment fund.

Looking at earnings, Docusign Inc. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and also gave full-year guidance that outpaced expectations.

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported revenue in the three months through June surged 125% to a record $277.97 million.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 40 cents to $40.97 per barrel and gold dropped $2.20 at $1,935.60 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were lower, pushing the yield on the 10-year note up 4.4 basis points to 0.666%.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX climbed 0.07%, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE added 0.63% and 0.71%, respectively.

Asian markets finished lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 1.25%, Japan’s Nikkei declining 1.11% and China’s Shanghai Composite dropping 0.88%.