Stocks mixed with $2.3T coronavirus stimulus package in the works

U.S. equity markets were lower Friday and on track to extend their weekly losing streak to four as the House works toward a COVID-19 stimulus package.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113 points, or 0.42%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 was lower by 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.14%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26766.55 -48.89 -0.18% SP500 S&P 500 3240.68 -5.91 -0.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10660.672427 -11.59 -0.11%

The early selling pushed all three of the major averages deeper into the red for the week, as the Nasdaq was already off 1.1% while the S&P 500 and the Dow were weaker by 2.2% and 3%, respectively.

TRUMP ELECTION TWEETS TO STIR UP VOLATILITY: JPMORGAN

The early selling comes as House Democrats work on a $2.3 trillion package that would include direct payments to individuals. While the plan is more expensive than what Republicans have called for, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was ready to restart negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Looking at stocks, big-cap tech -- including Apple Inc., Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which have steered the markets' direction over the last several weeks -- remain in focus as they look to recover from bruising September selloffs that have pushed them into correction territory, down at least 10% from their peaks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 108.45 +0.23 +0.21% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,020.28 +0.49 +0.02% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 203.18 -0.01 -0.00%

Elsewhere, Novavax Inc. has launched its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in the U.K. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

European regulators gave AstraZeneca PLC partial immunity over side effects from its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after agreeing to a low price, according to Reuters.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 106.95 +4.51 +4.40% AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 54.44 +0.27 +0.49%

Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max jet could return to service before the end of this year, Europe’s top regulator said Friday, echoing comments made last week by the Federal Aviation Administration. The jet was grounded in March 2019, following two crashes that killed everyone on board.

TRUMP VOWS TO HELP THESE HEALTH CARE BENEFICIARIES COVER MEDICATION COSTS

Looking at earnings, Costco Wholesale Corp. beat on both the top and bottom lines amid a 91% surge in digital orders.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 148.84 +2.89 +1.98% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 340.00 -7.00 -2.02%

Cruise operators Carnival Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group were all upgraded to “overweight” at Barclays because of their attractiveness from a risk/reward standpoint. The firm expects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discuss when ships may be allowed to once again set sail.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 14.29 +0.56 +4.08% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.85 +1.24 +8.46% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 62.33 +2.34 +3.90%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 30 cents to $40.01 per barrel and gold was down $19 at $1857.90 per ounce.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE LURES WALL STREET NEWBIES TO MARKET MINEFIELD

Economic data was light with durable goods orders rising 0.4% month-over-month in August, but missing the 1.5% increase that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed as the yield on the 10-year note held near 0.66%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Europe, Germany’s DAX paced the decline, down 1.6%, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were weaker by 1.56% and 0.46%, respectively.

Asian markets finished mixed with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.51%, China’s Shanghai Composite off 0.12% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng weaker by 0.32%.