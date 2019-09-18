US stocks trade lower ahead of Fed decision

Stocks are pointing to a slightly lower open, a day after shares advanced.

Dow Industrial futures are lower by 0.1 percent, S&P futures are off by 0.1 percent and Nasdaq futures are down 0.1 percent.

Markets steadied following a decline Tuesday in crude prices that spiked after a weekend attack on a Saudi soil facility. The Saudi oil minister said half of production that was cut already had been restored.

Investors were looking ahead to a possible decision Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate by another quarter point following a reduction in July that was its first in a decade.

Wall Street gained after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York took the unusual step of injecting $53 billion into markets to ease tight credit conditions that were putting upward pressure on interest rates.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27110.8 +33.98 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 3005.7 +7.74 +0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8186.016151 +32.47 +0.40%

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.3 percent. It is back to within 0.7 percent of its record set in late July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4 percent.

On Wednesday, Japan's government reported exports fell for a ninth month in August, declining 8.2 percent in August from a year earlier.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended higher by 0.3 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended off 0.1 percent.

In European trading, London's FTSE was gaining 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.2 percent and France's CAC was up 0.2 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.