Stocks sink after attack on Saudi oil field

Stocks were under pressure Monday morning after a weekend drone attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field knocked half of the kingdom's production offline and sent the price of oil surging by more than 9 percent.

All three of the major averages saw losses of at least 0.4 percent at the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27075.05 -144.47 -0.53% SP500 S&P 500 2999.71 -7.68 -0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8159.559601 -17.15 -0.21%

Airline stocks, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, were all lower as a result of the spike in oil prices.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 28.53 -1.42 -4.75% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 58.51 -1.50 -2.51% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 55.62 -0.17 -0.31%

ExxonMobil, Chevron and other energy names gained on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 73.82 +1.18 +1.62% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 123.91 +2.41 +1.98%

Elsewhere, General Motors slumped after United Auto Workers went on strike for the first time in 12 years after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract. Talks are set to continue on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 37.67 -1.19 -3.05%

U.S. crude oil was at $60, up $5.15, or 9.4 percent. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was at $66.31, up $6.09, or 10.1 percent.

The attack on the Saudi Aramco facility halted production of 5.7 million barrels of crude a day, more than half of Saudi Arabia's global daily exports. It is also more than 5 percent of the world's daily crude oil production.

The heightened geopolitical risk sparked a flight to safety into precious metals and U.S. Treasurys.

Gold was up 0.63 percent, or $9.50, to $1,509 an ounce.

Buying of U.S. Treasurys pushed the 10-year yield down more than 3 basis points to 1.862 percent.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.