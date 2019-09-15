Stocks sink after attack on Saudi oil field

Stocks were under pressure Monday morning after a weekend drone attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field knocked half of the kingdom's production offline and sent the price of oil surging by more than 9 percent.
All three of the major averages saw losses of at least 0.4 percent at the opening bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27075.05
|-144.47
|-0.53%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2999.71
|-7.68
|-0.26%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|8159.559601
|-17.15
|-0.21%
Airline stocks, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, were all lower as a result of the spike in oil prices.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|28.53
|-1.42
|-4.75%
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES INC.
|58.51
|-1.50
|-2.51%
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|55.62
|-0.17
|-0.31%
ExxonMobil, Chevron and other energy names gained on the news.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|73.82
|+1.18
|+1.62%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|123.91
|+2.41
|+1.98%
Elsewhere, General Motors slumped after United Auto Workers went on strike for the first time in 12 years after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract. Talks are set to continue on Monday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
|37.67
|-1.19
|-3.05%
U.S. crude oil was at $60, up $5.15, or 9.4 percent. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was at $66.31, up $6.09, or 10.1 percent.
The attack on the Saudi Aramco facility halted production of 5.7 million barrels of crude a day, more than half of Saudi Arabia's global daily exports. It is also more than 5 percent of the world's daily crude oil production.
The heightened geopolitical risk sparked a flight to safety into precious metals and U.S. Treasurys.
Gold was up 0.63 percent, or $9.50, to $1,509 an ounce.
Buying of U.S. Treasurys pushed the 10-year yield down more than 3 basis points to 1.862 percent.
FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.