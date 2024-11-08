Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

US stocks saw biggest inflow since June on day of Trump's election win: Bank of America

Bank of America strategists say investors poured $20B into equity funds after President-elect Donald Trump was declared victor on Wednesday

Investors poured $20 billion into U.S. equity funds on Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election, according to Bank of America.

The bank's strategists, led by Michael Hartnett, reported that it was the biggest daily stock inflow since June, and the $2.9 billion that flooded into financials was the highest on record.

Bettors profit off Trump election win

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh records after President-elect Donald Trump was declared winner of the presidential election on Wednesday. (Getty Images/Photo illustration / Getty Images)

The note said the biggest picture is that "Trump won big, as US voters cared more about inflation, inequality…immigration than low unemployment," and the Republicans' "big sweep" equates to "big policies," with the potential for $8 trillion in tax cuts, $3 trillion in tariff revenues and $1 trillion in spending cuts.

AFTER TRUMP VICTORY, STEVE MADDEN ANNOUNCES PLANS TO MOVE PRODUCTION OUT OF CHINA

Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris was decisive, with the president-elect winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote. The GOP also won control of the Senate and is within striking distance of maintaining a majority in the House, but control of the lower chamber was still up in the air Friday as key races remained too close to call.

Trump hat on display at NYSE

A Trump hat on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Nov. 6, 2024. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit fresh records after Trump's win on Wednesday.

SEC COMMISSIONER BACKS TRUMP'S PLAN TO END CRYPTO CRACKDOWN

Dow financials, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, helped drive the gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44133.05 +403.71 +0.92%
SP500 S&P 500 6009.3 +36.20 +0.61%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19306.455815 +37.00 +0.19%

Even before Trump appeared to emerge as the winner, stock futures were steadily climbing, building on a rally Tuesday in which all three of the major market averages rose over 1% as all the major sectors in the S&P 500 locked in gains. 

FOX Business' Suzanne O'Halloran and FOX News' Elizabeth Elkin contributed to this report.