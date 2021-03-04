Expand / Collapse search
Stocks sink as Fed's Powell warns of patience if inflation returns

The Nasdaq Composite dipped into negative territory for the year

Economist says US could see 10% growth in 2021

Renaissance Macro Research Economics head Neil Dutta explains the data behind his optimistic expectations for the U.S. economy.

U.S. equity markets slid back into negative territory Thursday afternoon in a sharp selloff following a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that said the central bank would be patient in taking action should inflation return.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES30940.15-329.94-1.06%
SP500S&P 5003777.11-42.61-1.12%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX12781.374443-216.38-1.66%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 400 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite weaker by 1.4% and 2%, respectively. The selling has pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.

FED CHAIR POWELL TALKS INFLATION, RATE HIKES: HIGHLIGHTS

Equity markets, especially the Nasdaq, have seen heightened volatility in recent weeks as inflation fears have run the 10-year yield above 1.5%, the level of the S&P 500’s dividend yield. The benchmark yield was up 6 basis points at 1.54% on Thursday. Last week, the yield touched a one-year high of 1.61%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
USOUNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.42.91+1.77+4.30%

Oil spiked with West Texas Intermediate crude oil spiking $3.02 to $64.30 per barrel as OPEC leaders and their allies reviewed supply cuts.

Looking at stocks, mega-cap technology companies, including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Inc., which as growth stocks are particularly sensitive to higher bond yields, remained in focus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE, INC.120.66-1.41-1.15%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.227.45-0.11-0.05%
AMZNAMAZON.COM, INC.3,004.18-0.82-0.03%

Elsewhere, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel said his company’s forecast to deliver 50% annual revenue growth for several years takes is without adding users or engagement growth. The company expects to grow average revenue per user through developing augmented reality products and adding media content.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SNAPSNAP, INC.57.93-2.08-3.47%

PORTNOY BACKS VAN ECK SOCIAL MEDIA ETF 'BUZZ'

In mergers and acquisitions, identity and access management company Okta Inc. agreed to acquire rival Auth0 in a $6.5 billion all-stock deal. Auth0 last raised money in July – at a $1.92 billion valuation.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
OKTAOKTA, INC.229.94-11.28-4.68%

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey's Square is taking a majority $297 million stake in Jay-Z's streaming service, Tidal, and the rapper will join the board.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SQSQUARE INC COM219.56-14.33-6.13%

In earnings, chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted quarterly revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates, but warned supplies could be tight into 2022.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MRVLMARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.41.21-4.35-9.55%

BJ Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. reported quarterly profit surged 129% from a year ago, but declined to provide a financial outlook due to uncertainty from the pandemic and government stimulus checks. Costco will report results after the close of trading.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BJBJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC38.04-0.66-1.69%
COSTCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP.317.92-6.00-1.85%

In other commodities, gold, meanwhile, slipped $10.30 to $1,705.50 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded mostly lower.

Britain’s FTSE 100 paced the decline in Europe, down 0.37% while Germany’s DAX 30 slipped 0.17%. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.01%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.15%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.13% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.05%.