LIVE: Fed's Powell talks economy, jobs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to participate in a "Conversation on the U.S. Economy" hosted at The Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit. This as weekly jobless claims remain elevated coming in at 745,000.

ANOTHER 745K AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LAST WEEK

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31407.93 +137.84 +0.44% SP500 S&P 500 3839.13 +19.41 +0.51% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13045.720904 +47.97 +0.37%

His remarks come as yields have been creeping higher rattling stock investors. The 10-year Treasury yield is sitting at 1.47%, the second-highest level of the year.

NASDAQ ERASES 2021 GAINS AS YIELDS CLIMB

