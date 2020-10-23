Stock futures rise as vaccine makers, energy in focus after debate
Trump backs oil, Biden green energy
Stock futures rose following the final presidential debate before the U.S. election.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred on everything, ranging from the minimum wage, the oil and gas industry, the coronavirus pandemic and how to aid the U.S. economy struggling amid the global health crisis.
STOCK FUTURES RISE
Dow Jones futures were up 87 points, a gain of 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite both added to Thursday's gains, rising 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
STOCKS RALLY ON STIMULUS CROSSTALK, SOLID JOBS AND HOUSING DATA
VACCINE MAKERS GET TRUMP NOD
Health care is in focus after Gilead Sciences' drug remdesivir became the first virus treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.
GILEAD WINS FIRST FDA OK FOR COVID-19 VACCINE
|GILD
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
|60.67
|+0.46
|+0.76%
This followed Trump's debate remarks saying a vaccine could be available in "weeks" while naming contenders including J&J, Pfizer and Moderna.
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|145.08
|+1.15
|+0.80%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|37.43
|+0.35
|+0.94%
|MRNA
|MODERNA INC.
|70.84
|+2.47
|+3.61%
Energy stocks, including oil and solar, may get some attention after Biden said he would push transitioning away from big oil.
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|34.86
|+1.70
|+5.13%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|73.40
|+2.53
|+3.57%
STIMULUS TALKS STILL ONGOING
On the stimulus front, both sides said that talks continue. However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business that "significant policy differences" remain. Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters, "We're just about there."
Despite the comments from lawmakers, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the U.S. passing 60,000 confirmed cases for a second straight day. More than 8.4 million Americans have contracted the virus, resulting in over 223,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
EARNINGS WRAP BUSY WEEK
As for earnings, Intel shares set to open lower by 10% in early Friday trade after the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company missed expectations. Results were negatively impacted by weak sales in its data center group.
|INTC
|INTEL CORPORATION
|53.90
|+0.40
|+0.75%
Friday's earnings calendar is light, as investors will get read-throughs on companies such as American Express Inc. and Illinois Tool Works, among the more notable names reporting.
|AXP
|AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
|104.79
|+3.36
|+3.31%
|ITW
|ILLINOIS TOOL
|201.72
|-0.93
|-0.46%
Southwest Airlines said on Thursday that it will start selling the middle seats again on its flights starting Dec. 1. That leaves Delta Airlines Inc. as the only remaining large airline to not sell middle seats amid worries about the pandemic.
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|41.93
|+2.09
|+5.25%
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES INC.
|33.72
|+2.22
|+7.05%
West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved up slightly to $40.77 a barrel, while gold rose to $1,911.70 an ounce.
European indices also rose on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 climbing 0.7%. The German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 also climbed on Friday, all gaining at least 0.8%.