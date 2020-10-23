Stock futures rise as vaccine makers, energy in focus after debate

Stock futures rose following the final presidential debate before the U.S. election.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred on everything, ranging from the minimum wage, the oil and gas industry, the coronavirus pandemic and how to aid the U.S. economy struggling amid the global health crisis.

STOCK FUTURES RISE

Dow Jones futures were up 87 points, a gain of 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite both added to Thursday's gains, rising 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

STOCKS RALLY ON STIMULUS CROSSTALK, SOLID JOBS AND HOUSING DATA

VACCINE MAKERS GET TRUMP NOD

Health care is in focus after Gilead Sciences' drug remdesivir became the first virus treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

GILEAD WINS FIRST FDA OK FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 60.67 +0.46 +0.76%

This followed Trump's debate remarks saying a vaccine could be available in "weeks" while naming contenders including J&J, Pfizer and Moderna.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 145.08 +1.15 +0.80% PFE PFIZER INC. 37.43 +0.35 +0.94% MRNA MODERNA INC. 70.84 +2.47 +3.61%

Energy stocks, including oil and solar, may get some attention after Biden said he would push transitioning away from big oil.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 34.86 +1.70 +5.13% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 73.40 +2.53 +3.57%

STIMULUS TALKS STILL ONGOING

On the stimulus front, both sides said that talks continue. However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business that "significant policy differences" remain. Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters, "We're just about there."

Despite the comments from lawmakers, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the U.S. passing 60,000 confirmed cases for a second straight day. More than 8.4 million Americans have contracted the virus, resulting in over 223,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

EARNINGS WRAP BUSY WEEK

As for earnings, Intel shares set to open lower by 10% in early Friday trade after the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company missed expectations. Results were negatively impacted by weak sales in its data center group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORPORATION 53.90 +0.40 +0.75%

Friday's earnings calendar is light, as investors will get read-throughs on companies such as American Express Inc. and Illinois Tool Works, among the more notable names reporting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 104.79 +3.36 +3.31% ITW ILLINOIS TOOL 201.72 -0.93 -0.46%

Southwest Airlines said on Thursday that it will start selling the middle seats again on its flights starting Dec. 1. That leaves Delta Airlines Inc. as the only remaining large airline to not sell middle seats amid worries about the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 41.93 +2.09 +5.25% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 33.72 +2.22 +7.05%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved up slightly to $40.77 a barrel, while gold rose to $1,911.70 an ounce.

European indices also rose on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 climbing 0.7%. The German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 also climbed on Friday, all gaining at least 0.8%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE