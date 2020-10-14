Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Tech, Energy lead stock gains

Stock futures regained some ground on Wednesday following Tuesday's whipsaw session

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Stocks rose Wednesday as investors took in another batch of bank earnings.

Continue Reading Below

All three of the major averages moved higher in early trading.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11928.615704+64.72+0.55%
SP500S&P 5003522.19+10.26+0.29%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28721.76+41.95+0.15%
TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28720.55+40.74+0.14%
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON148.35+0.01+0.01%
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY150.26+0.11+0.07%

Dow Jones futures rose 7 points early Wednesday, a day after the 30-stock index fell 157.7 points, impacted by Johnson & Johnson Inc.'s COVID-19 trial halt due to patient illness. Eli Lilly  & Co. also halted the late-stage trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment over potential safety concerns following a recommendation from U.S. health regulators.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28720.55+40.74+0.14%
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON148.35+0.01+0.01%
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY150.26+0.11+0.07%

NASDAQ Composite futures and S&P 500 futures were mixed, with the NASDAQ up 0.2% and the S&P 500 down slightly more than 1%.

STOCKS SLIP AS ELI LILLY HALTS COVID-19 TRIALS, BANKS CAUTIOUS ON RECOVERY

European markets were slightly higher, shrugging off earlier losses after the U.K. government signaled it would continue to hold trade talks with the E.U. past the Oct. 15 deadline put forth by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index, German DAX and French CAC 40 all ticked higher, showing slight gains.

BANKS, EARNINGS IN FOCUS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.24.28-0.64-2.59%
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.212.14+1.37+0.65%
USBU.S. BANCORP INC.39.27+0.85+2.23%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.92-0.78-3.17%

Bank earnings are again in focus, as Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and U.S Bancorp all reported third-quarter results.

Goldman Sachs earned $9.68 a share on $10.78 billion in revenue, compared to $5.57 a share and $9.45 billion that analysts were expecting.

Bank of America topped estimates by 2 cents a share, despite an 11% decline in quarterly revenue.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.101.34+0.60+0.60%
CCITIGROUP INC.43.98+0.34+0.78%

The additional insight into the health of the financial sector comes one day after JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. reported better-than-expected results.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UNHUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED324.90-6.63-2.00%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.35.74+0.48+1.36%
AAALCOA CORPORATION12.94+0.22+1.75%

UnitedHealth Group reported earnings that were 42 cents better-than-expected, while also generating more revenue than expected.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Alcoa Corp., both report results after the market closes.

ECONOMIC NEWS

Wednesday will see the release of several pieces of economic data, including looks at the U.S. housing market and inflation readings.

At 7 a.m., the MBA Mortgage Applications Index for the week ending Oct. 10 will be released. At 8:30 a.m., producer price index (PPI) will be released, with economists expecting a reading of 0.1% and 0.3% excluding food and energy.

At 2 p.m., the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, providing a reading on the various economic regions throughout the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.6% to $39.96 a barrel, while gold reclaimed the $1,900 an ounce level, up 0.3%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 