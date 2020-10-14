Tech, Energy lead stock gains

Stocks rose Wednesday as investors took in another batch of bank earnings.

Continue Reading Below

All three of the major averages moved higher in early trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11928.615704 +64.72 +0.55% SP500 S&P 500 3522.19 +10.26 +0.29% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28721.76 +41.95 +0.15%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28720.55 +40.74 +0.14% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 148.35 +0.01 +0.01% LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 150.26 +0.11 +0.07%

Dow Jones futures rose 7 points early Wednesday, a day after the 30-stock index fell 157.7 points, impacted by Johnson & Johnson Inc.'s COVID-19 trial halt due to patient illness. Eli Lilly & Co. also halted the late-stage trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment over potential safety concerns following a recommendation from U.S. health regulators.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28720.55 +40.74 +0.14% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 148.35 +0.01 +0.01% LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 150.26 +0.11 +0.07%

NASDAQ Composite futures and S&P 500 futures were mixed, with the NASDAQ up 0.2% and the S&P 500 down slightly more than 1%.

STOCKS SLIP AS ELI LILLY HALTS COVID-19 TRIALS, BANKS CAUTIOUS ON RECOVERY

European markets were slightly higher, shrugging off earlier losses after the U.K. government signaled it would continue to hold trade talks with the E.U. past the Oct. 15 deadline put forth by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index, German DAX and French CAC 40 all ticked higher, showing slight gains.

BANKS, EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 24.28 -0.64 -2.59% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 212.14 +1.37 +0.65% USB U.S. BANCORP INC. 39.27 +0.85 +2.23% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 23.92 -0.78 -3.17%

Bank earnings are again in focus, as Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and U.S Bancorp all reported third-quarter results.

Goldman Sachs earned $9.68 a share on $10.78 billion in revenue, compared to $5.57 a share and $9.45 billion that analysts were expecting.

Bank of America topped estimates by 2 cents a share, despite an 11% decline in quarterly revenue.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 101.34 +0.60 +0.60% C CITIGROUP INC. 43.98 +0.34 +0.78%

The additional insight into the health of the financial sector comes one day after JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. reported better-than-expected results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED 324.90 -6.63 -2.00% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 35.74 +0.48 +1.36% AA ALCOA CORPORATION 12.94 +0.22 +1.75%

UnitedHealth Group reported earnings that were 42 cents better-than-expected, while also generating more revenue than expected.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Alcoa Corp., both report results after the market closes.

ECONOMIC NEWS

Wednesday will see the release of several pieces of economic data, including looks at the U.S. housing market and inflation readings.

At 7 a.m., the MBA Mortgage Applications Index for the week ending Oct. 10 will be released. At 8:30 a.m., producer price index (PPI) will be released, with economists expecting a reading of 0.1% and 0.3% excluding food and energy.

At 2 p.m., the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, providing a reading on the various economic regions throughout the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.6% to $39.96 a barrel, while gold reclaimed the $1,900 an ounce level, up 0.3%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE