Stocks get Pfizer vaccine boost, Target tops earnings

Stocks resumed their upward trend on Wednesday after Pfizer became the latest to deliver positive vaccine news, combined with more solid retail earnings.

STOCK FUTURES RISE

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up over points, a gain of 0.5%, while the S&P 500 tracked higher by the same amount. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

Pfizer shares rose in the pre-market after announcing a successful Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 36.04 -1.29 -3.46% BNTX BIONTECH SE 86.93 -4.59 -5.02%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29783.35 -167.09 -0.56% SP500 S&P 500 3609.53 -17.38 -0.48% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11899.342877 -24.79 -0.21%

Stocks took a pause Tuesday, with the exception of the Russell 2000 and the Dow Transports which both hit fresh records.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 272.47 -7.10 -2.54% WMT WALMART INC. 149.37 -3.07 -2.01% BA BOEING COMPANY 210.05 +7.65 +3.78%

On Tuesday, the Dow dropped over 167 points or 0.5%, weighed down by the two Dow retail members Home Depot and Walmart, though Boeing gained some momentum as investors speculate its Max 737 jet will be cleared by the FAA to fly again as soon as this week.

S&P TAKES BREATHER AS SMALL CAPS, TRANSPORTS HIT RECORDS

RETAIL ON TAP

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 159.86 -2.04 -1.26% TGT TARGET CORP. 163.04 -2.14 -1.30% TJX TJX 61.14 +0.05 +0.08%

Lowe's, which competes with Home Depot in the home improvement space, is slated to report earnings before the market opens. Traders will be looking for earnings of $1.99 a share on $21.25 billion in revenue, up 22.2% year-over-year.

Target shares rose 1.7% after the Walmart competitor said it earned $2.79 a share on $22.34 billion in sales, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 on $20.93 billion in sales in its most recent quarter.

TJX Co. is also set to release its latest earnings report, with investors looking for the discount retailer to earn 40 cents a share on $9.36 billion in sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORPORATION 536.89 -3.72 -0.69% L LOEWS CORP 43.67 +0.04 +0.09%

After the market closes, semiconductor giant Nvidia and L Brands are among the companies reporting their latest results.

FRESH LOOKS AT HOUSING, CRUDE OIL

Several economic reports tied to the U.S. housing markets will be released on Wednesday, with the EIA's weekly crude oil inventory report also due to be released.

Mortgage applications for the week ending Nov. 14 will be released at 7 a.m. and housing starts and building permits for October will be released at 8:30 a.m.

Ahead of the weekly inventory report, crude oil rose on Wednesday to $42.07 a barrel, a gain of 1.5%.

GOLD DIPS

In other commodities, cold declined to $1,872.90 an ounce, a decline of 0.6%.

