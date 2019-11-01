Stocks point to a rebound ahead of jobs report

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a rebound on wall Street as investors wait for the details of the October employment report.

The three major futures indexes are pointing to a gain of 0.3 percent when Wall Street begins trading on Friday morning.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect the U.S. economy to have created 89,000 jobs in October, down from 136,000 in September.

The economy likely took a hit last month as hurricanes battered the country, forcing businesses to close.

Stocks closed broadly lower on Thursday following a report that raised concerns about the prospects of a comprehensive trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

The Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, suggested Chinese officials are doubtful that they will be able to reach a comprehensive, long-term trade deal with the U.S.

That overshadowed remarks by President Donald Trump, who touted Thursday that both sides are working on finding a location to sign "phase one" of the trade deal.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq slid 0.1 percent.

Despite the sell-off, the benchmark index closed out October with its second straight monthly gain as an easing of trade tensions and surprisingly good corporate earnings gave investors more confidence.

In Asia on Friday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.7 percent, the Shanghai Composite jumped 1 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3 percent.

In European trading, London's FTSE was gaining 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.4 percent and France's CAC also rose 0.4 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.