Stocks rally fizzles after Fed's emergency rate cut

U.S. equity markets returned to negative terrtory Tuesday morning after seeing a brief surge following the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut designed to cusion the economy from any coronavirus-related fallout. The rate cut came hours after G7 leaders announced they would use "all appropriate policy tools" to safeguard against downside risks caused by the crisis.

The central bank lowered its key interest rate by 50 basis points to range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent, noting the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity." The coronavirus has sickened at least 88,948 people worldwide and killed 3,043 according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was trading lower ahead of the Fed's announcement, gained as many as 381 points before returning to negative territory. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also briefly turned green before turning lower. The early swings come a day after all three of the major averages rallied from a weekly selloff to post their biggest single-day point gains on record.

As traders keep an eye on any coronavirus-related developments, they will also be monitoring the results of Super Tuesday primaries that will award 1,357 delegates to the Democratic Party’s presidential contenders.

Looking at stocks, Delta Air Lines gained after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake by about 1 million shares. The stock had lost as much as 20 percent during the market’s recent 7-day selloff. American Airlines and United Airlines also gained.

Electric-car manufacturer Tesla soared after a JMP analyst upgraded its shares to “outperform” and set a $1,060 price target, citing sustainable growth for the next four to five years.

On the earnings front, Target reported mixed fourth-quarter results and issued a disappointing full-year profit forecast.

Clothing retailer Kohl’s reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, however, and raised its dividend. The company’s 2020 earnings forecast also exceeded estimates.

Meanwhile, the cannabis producer Tilray was under pressure after reporting a bigger fourth-quarter loss than expected.

Commodities rallied as West Texas Intermediate crude oil spiked 3 percent to $48.15 a barrel, and gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,602.60 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were lower, running the yield on the 10-year note up 4.1 basis points to 1.129 percent. The benchmark yield hit a record low of 1.03 percent on Monday.

In Europe, markets were higher across the board, with Germany’s DAX gaining 1.7 percent, Britain’s FTSE up 1.5 percent and France’s CAC higher by 1.2 percent.

Overnight, Asian markets ended mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.7 percent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed.