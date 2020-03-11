Dow sinks over 800 points amid coronavirus stimulus skepticism

U.S. equity markets fell sharply Wednesday amid doubts over the effectiveness of proposed stimulus measures to combat the economic uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by more than 840 points, or 3.4 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 3.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

The early selling comes after the major averages all gained close to 5 percent Tuesday as President Trump floated a payroll tax cut and other fiscal measures to buoy the U.S. economy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24175.7 -842.46 -3.37% SP500 S&P 500 2814.24 -67.99 -2.36% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8171.666695 -172.59 -2.07%

Looking at stocks, airlines are in focus after American, Delta and United on Tuesday cut more domestic and international flights amid a wave of cancellations. Cruise operators and online travel-booking companies were also trending down.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.23 -0.77 -4.55% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 43.83 -1.64 -3.61% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 50.47 -2.09 -3.98% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 22.73 -1.29 -5.37% BKNG BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 1,526.26 -32.74 -2.10%

Elsewhere, Nike shares fell after rivals Adidas and Puma warned their sales in China took a hit due to COVID-19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 84.21 -4.09 -4.63% ADDYY ADIDAS AG 113.796 -15.74 -12.15% PUMSY PUMA SE UNSP ADR EA REP 0.1 ORD SHS 7.35 +0.72 +10.90%

Meanwhile, some pharmaceutical companies looking for COVID-19 treatments were rocketing higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INO INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS 6.68 +0.98 +17.19% HEAT n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Volatility continues in the oil market, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 3 percent at $33.33 a barrel. The energy component gained more than 10 percent on Tuesday.

The plunge in oil prices is weighing on majors ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as Continental Resources and Chesapeake Energy, which is seeking shareholder support for a reverse stock split.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 43.10 -0.30 -0.70% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 84.22 -0.76 -0.89% CLR CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 8.65 -0.74 -7.88% CHK CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. 0.16 -0.01 -3.72%

Bank are also under pressure as the one-two punch of weaker economic activity due to COVID-19 and plunging oil prices remains a drag.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 98.03 -2.67 -2.66% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 22.79 -0.82 -3.47% C CITIGROUP INC. 53.75 -1.83 -3.29% RF REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 11.03 -0.44 -3.84%

U.S. Treasurys rallied, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 5.6 basis points to 0.696 percent.

European markets gained after the Bank of England announced an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points, lowering its key interest rate to 0.25 percent. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.4 percent while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Asian markets were lower across the board with Japan’s Nikkei falling 2.3 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite shedding 0.9 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 0.6 percent.