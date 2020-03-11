Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

Dow sinks over 800 points amid coronavirus stimulus skepticism

Travel-related names remain in the cross-hairs

By FOXBusiness
Buy airline stocks despite oil-price drop: US Global Investors CEO

U.S. Global Investors CEO Frank Holmes discusses why airline stocks are a good buy.

U.S. equity markets fell sharply Wednesday amid doubts over the effectiveness of proposed stimulus measures to combat the economic uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by more than 840 points, or 3.4 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 3.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

The early selling comes after the major averages all gained close to 5 percent Tuesday as President Trump floated a payroll tax cut and other fiscal measures to buoy the U.S. economy.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24175.7-842.46-3.37%
SP500S&P 5002814.24-67.99-2.36%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8171.666695-172.59-2.07%

Looking at stocks, airlines are in focus after American, Delta and United on Tuesday cut more domestic and international flights amid a wave of cancellations. Cruise operators and online travel-booking companies were also trending down.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.16.23-0.77-4.55%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.43.83-1.64-3.61%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.50.47-2.09-3.98%
CCLCARNIVAL CORP.22.73-1.29-5.37%
BKNGBOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1,526.26-32.74-2.10%

Elsewhere, Nike shares fell after rivals Adidas and Puma warned their sales in China took a hit due to COVID-19.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NKENIKE INC.84.21-4.09-4.63%
ADDYYADIDAS AG113.796-15.74-12.15%
PUMSYPUMA SE UNSP ADR EA REP 0.1 ORD SHS7.35+0.72+10.90%

Meanwhile, some pharmaceutical companies looking for COVID-19 treatments were rocketing higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
INOINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS6.68+0.98+17.19%
HEATn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

Volatility continues in the oil market, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 3 percent at $33.33 a barrel. The energy component gained more than 10 percent on Tuesday.

The plunge in oil prices is weighing on majors ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as Continental Resources and Chesapeake Energy, which is seeking shareholder support for a reverse stock split.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.10-0.30-0.70%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.84.22-0.76-0.89%
CLRCONTINENTAL RESOURCES8.65-0.74-7.88%
CHKCHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP.0.16-0.01-3.72%

Bank are also under pressure as the one-two punch of weaker economic activity due to COVID-19 and plunging oil prices remains a drag.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.98.03-2.67-2.66%
BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.22.79-0.82-3.47%
CCITIGROUP INC.53.75-1.83-3.29%
RFREGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.03-0.44-3.84%

U.S. Treasurys rallied, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 5.6 basis points to 0.696 percent.

European markets gained after the Bank of England announced an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points, lowering its key interest rate to 0.25 percent. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.4 percent while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Asian markets were lower across the board with Japan’s Nikkei falling 2.3 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite shedding 0.9 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 0.6 percent.