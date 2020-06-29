Expand / Collapse search
Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also gained at opening bell

June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55%, to 25,152.45 at the open. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32%, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.50 points, or 0.15%, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell.

