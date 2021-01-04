Stock futures surge to start the new year
Fiscal stimulus and optimism about the vaccine rollout aided sentiment
Stock futures surged on the first day of trading in 2021, continuing last year's rally, as the prospects for continued fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccine rollouts aided investor optimism.
Continue Reading Below
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 177 points, a gain of 0.6%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both rose approximately 0.5%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30606.48
|+196.92
|+0.65%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3756.07
|+24.03
|+0.64%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12888.282427
|+18.28
|+0.14%
Powered by
The rally extended overseas as well, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rising 2.7%, buoyed by the trade deal reached between the British government and the European Union just before Christmas.
INVESTORS BULLISH ON STOCKS, HOPING FOR A BRIGHTER 2021
The German DAX and French CACH 40 both climbed 1.7%, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HLF
|HERBALIFE LTD
|48.05
|+0.26
|+0.54%
Powered by
Shares of Herbalife may be active on Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half of his stake in the company while also relinquishing seats on its board of directors.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|705.67
|+10.89
|+1.57%
Powered by
Tesla was gaining 2.8% in early Monday trading after the Elon Musk-led company said it delivered almost 500,000 cars in 2020, falling just shy of Musk's previously stated goal.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CHL
|CHINA MOBILE LTD.
|28.54
|+0.25
|+0.88%
|CHA
|CHINA TELECOM
|27.55
|-0.01
|-0.04%
|CHU
|CHINA UNICOM LTD.
|5.68
|-0.09
|-1.56%
Powered by
China's biggest telecom companies, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, are under pressure after the New York Stock Exchange said it would delist the three, citing an executive order.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS
In other asset classes, bitcoin fell nearly 10% to $32,000, after rallying in the final days of 2020 and first couple of days of 2021, surpassing the $34,000 level.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose nearly 1% to $48.97 per barrel level, while gold jumped higher, gaining more than 2.3% to $1,939.70 an ounce.