Stock futures slide as second Trump impeachment push gains momentum

U.S. stock futures were lower Monday morning as investors weighed the possibility of a second round of impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 218 points, or 0.71%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were weaker by 0.6% and 0.51%, respectively.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday the House of Representatives would on Tuesday forge ahead with impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. She called Trump an “imminent threat.”

In stocks, Twitter Inc. shares were sharply lower after the social media platform suspended Trump’s account in a move the company said was made to prevent further violence. The president had more than 88 million followers. Facebook Inc. and Google Inc.’s video-streaming service YouTube also removed Trump’s accounts from their sites.

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences Inc. raised its 2020 profit forecast as a new wave of COVID-19 infections has resulted in increased demand for its treatment remdesivir. The company now expects full-year earnings of $6.98 to $7.08 per share, up from $6.25 to $6.60 per share.

Eli Lily & Co. reported a Phase 2 trial of donanemab, an experimental antibody used to treat patients with Alzheimer’s, showed promising results.

Elsewhere, Apple Inc. and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. agreed to collaborate on an electric vehicle that will begin production in 2024, according to local newspaper IT Korea. Details of the reported agreement remain scarce.

Chinese electric-car maker Nio on Saturday unveiled its fourth production model, the et7 sedan which is expected to be ready for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. said quarterly sales and earnings are expected to be at the high end of its forecast after a strong holiday season.

Bank stocks will be in focus this week as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. kick off earnings season by releasing their quarterly results ahead of Friday’s opening bell.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 30 cents to $51.94 per barrel and gold rallied $13.90 to $1,849.30 an ounce.

European markets were lower across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 down 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 declining 0.6% and Britain’s FTSE 100 weaker by 0.51%.

Asian markets ended mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite falling 1.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edging up 0.11%.