Stocks tick higher, Peloton, Spirit Airlines lift off
Frontier is buying Spirit in a deal valued at $3B to create fifth-largest carrier
U.S. stocks notched early gains as investors took in merger and acquisition news while also prepping for another busy week of earnings with about 80 S&P 500 companies set to report.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35089.74
|-21.42
|-0.06%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4500.53
|+23.09
|+0.52%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14098.006675
|+219.19
|+1.58%
Equity markets ended mixed Friday in another volatile week.
In deal news Monday, Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $3 billion deal, which is aiming to raise competition and give travelers more options to fly to midsized cities as well as regions that are underserved, according to the companies.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ULCC
|FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS
|12.39
|-0.18
|-1.43%
|SAVE
|SPIRIT AIRLINES INC.
|21.73
|+0.04
|+0.18%
Discount carrier Southwest Airlines and larger carriers Delta, America and United could be active.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|43.66
|+0.22
|+0.51%
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES INC.
|39.85
|+0.12
|+0.30%
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|16.45
|-0.12
|-0.72%
|UAL
|UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC.
|42.82
|-0.26
|-0.60%
INFLATION DATA, PELOTON TAKEOVER? AND DISNEY EARNINGS TOP WEEK AHEAD
Peloton spiked higher after The Wall Street Journal reported the cycling giant is a takeover candidate. Possible suitors include Amazon, Nike and Apple, according to reports.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC.
|24.60
|+0.35
|+1.44%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,152.79
|+375.88
|+13.54%
|NKE
|NIKE INC.
|145.39
|+0.08
|+0.06%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|172.39
|-0.51
|-0.29%
Peloton's shares have lost over 80% of their value during the past 12 months after a string of negative events, including the death of child on its Tread machine, a natural slowdown from pandemic sales and a skit on the Sex and the City reboot that killed off character Mr. Big, who died riding the bike.
In earnings, Tyson Foods reported revenue of $12.93 billion exceeding estimates despite rising inflation and labor shortages.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSN
|TYSON FOODS INC.
|88.29
|-2.03
|-2.25%
Hasbro also posted revenues that beat expectations jumping over 50% to $2 billion vs. a $1.87 billion estimate. The toymaker also lifted its dividend 3%.
INFLATION DRIVING WORKERS TO WANT HIGHER PAY: WORKFORCE ANALYST
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin continued its climb above the $40,000 level.
The 10-year Treasury was at 1.90% on Monday, down from 1.92%.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $92.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It surged $2.04 on Friday to $92.31. Brent crude, the international standard, added 27 cents to $93.54 a barrel.