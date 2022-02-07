Stocks tick higher, Peloton, Spirit Airlines lift off

U.S. stocks notched early gains as investors took in merger and acquisition news while also prepping for another busy week of earnings with about 80 S&P 500 companies set to report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35089.74 -21.42 -0.06% SP500 S&P 500 4500.53 +23.09 +0.52% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14098.006675 +219.19 +1.58%

Equity markets ended mixed Friday in another volatile week.

In deal news Monday, Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $3 billion deal, which is aiming to raise competition and give travelers more options to fly to midsized cities as well as regions that are underserved, according to the companies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 12.39 -0.18 -1.43% SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 21.73 +0.04 +0.18%

Discount carrier Southwest Airlines and larger carriers Delta, America and United could be active.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 43.66 +0.22 +0.51% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 39.85 +0.12 +0.30% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.45 -0.12 -0.72% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 42.82 -0.26 -0.60%

Peloton spiked higher after The Wall Street Journal reported the cycling giant is a takeover candidate. Possible suitors include Amazon, Nike and Apple, according to reports.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 24.60 +0.35 +1.44% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,152.79 +375.88 +13.54% NKE NIKE INC. 145.39 +0.08 +0.06% AAPL APPLE INC. 172.39 -0.51 -0.29%

Peloton's shares have lost over 80% of their value during the past 12 months after a string of negative events, including the death of child on its Tread machine, a natural slowdown from pandemic sales and a skit on the Sex and the City reboot that killed off character Mr. Big, who died riding the bike.

In earnings, Tyson Foods reported revenue of $12.93 billion exceeding estimates despite rising inflation and labor shortages.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 88.29 -2.03 -2.25%

Hasbro also posted revenues that beat expectations jumping over 50% to $2 billion vs. a $1.87 billion estimate. The toymaker also lifted its dividend 3%.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin continued its climb above the $40,000 level.

The 10-year Treasury was at 1.90% on Monday, down from 1.92%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $92.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It surged $2.04 on Friday to $92.31. Brent crude, the international standard, added 27 cents to $93.54 a barrel.